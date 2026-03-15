‘He Saved Us’ — Runjaic Commends Okoye Despite Udinese Loss To Juventus

Udinese head coach Kosta Runjaic has praised Maduka Okoye despite his team’s defeat to Juventus, reports Completesports.com.

The Zebras lost 1-0 to Luciano Spalletti’s side at the Bluenergy Stadium Stadium on Saturday.

Ivory Coast international Jeremie Boga netted the winning goal for the visitors in the 38th minute.

Okoye delivered an impressive performance in the tightly contested encounter, making a number of crucial saves.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Genoa 2.25 1xBet X Draw 3.27 1xBet Udinese 3.77 1xBet

The Nigeria international produced key saves to deny Jeremie Boga on two occasions, as well as Manuel Locatelli, Kenan Yildiz, and Fabio Miretti.

“Okoye saved us in several situations; we didn’t have many chances. Sometimes we make football difficult; Juventus is simply better than us,” Runjaic told the club’s official website.

“Juventus had more fans. Even today because it’s a global brand and one of the best teams in the world.

“I congratulate my team for never giving up, even though they had some difficulties at certain points in the match. When you win, everything is positive, but you have to look at the positive side even when you lose.”



