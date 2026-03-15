Blackburn Rovers Coach Thumbs Up Alebiosu’s Performance Against Millwall

Blackburn Rovers head coach Michael O’Neill has highlighted the performance of Ryan Alebiosu in the team’s victory over Millwall.

Rovers defeated Millwall 2-1 at the Den on Sunday.

The visitors came from behind to secure maximum points in the game.

Alebiosu set up Mathias Jørgensen for Rovers’ first goal 10 minutes from time.

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O’Neill said the Nigeria international delivered a brilliant performance in the game.

“I was pleased with the goals we scored and the movement on the side, particularly from Ryan [Alebiosu], who I thought was brilliant. Yuri [Ribeiro], on the other side, Mori [Ryoya Morishita], too, I thought we controlled the game well, we didn’t panic and we got our rewards,” O’Neill told the club’s official website.

The 24-year-old has registered one goal, and three assists in 33 league appearances for the Blue and Whites.

By Adeboye Amosu



