We’re Going To Keep Fighting —Rodri Warns Arsenal

Rodri has warned Arsenal that he and his Manchester City teammates will fight till the end in the Premier League title race.

For the second game running City dropped points following their 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened West Ham United.

Prior to their clash with West Ham, Arsenal needed two late goals to see off a stubborn Everton side.

The draw between West Ham and City means Arsenal now have established a nine-point lead at the top, but While City still hold a game in hand.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal 1.33 1xBet X Draw 6.14 1xBet Bayer Leverkusen 9.85 1xBet

Also Read: Guardiola Insists Title Race Not Over Despite West Ham Draw

Speaking after the match, Rodri told TNT Sports “[Is the title race over?] Maybe yes, maybe no. We’re not going to drop hands, we’re going to keep fighting. We know it’s going to be difficult because we have this experience of what you need to win at the end. I think the distance is too far but we’re going to fight until the end. Now is a moment of no regrets.

“We showed (against West Ham) a little bit of what the season was, ups and downs, then maybe the last pass or the last strike can make the difference. Football is about goals and we couldn’t find the players to have numbers in terms of goals. That’s the most important thing in football because we created the chances, we controlled the games but this is what makes the difference.”



