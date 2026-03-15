Ex-Arsenal Star Mavropanos Wins MOTM Award In West Ham’s Draw With Man City

Former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos was named Man of the Match following his stellar performance in West Ham United’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Saturday.

Mavropanos was critical in securing the point for the Hammers, producing an impressive performance that dented Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes.

The Greek defender scored West Ham’s equalizer in the 35th minute, rising highest to power in a Jarrod Bowen corner via the underside of the crossbar.

He led the defensive effort with 10 clearances, four interceptions, and four blocked shots.

He was lauded for a brave block on a fierce Erling Haaland effort in stoppage time to preserve the draw.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester City 1.52 1xBet X Draw 5.74 1xBet Real Madrid 5.38 1xBet

This result lifted West Ham out of the relegation zone, while aiding his former club, Arsenal, in the Premier League title race.

Speaking after helping his side get the vital draw Mavropanos said:“I think from the whole team, the effort was amazing because we didn’t let them create something really dangerous in open play,” he explained.

“Obviously, they had also some chances from set-pieces when we were defending deep, but I think our defending was amazing.

“We knew that it was going to be a tough game, as the opponent is really tough, and it’s an important point for us.”



