Playing At AFCON 2025 Was A Great Privilege –Adams

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has disclosed that it was a big privilege for him to be part of the Nigerian squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The Sevilla star made a significant impact for Nigeria at the tournament, notably scoring a crucial goal in their 2–0 quarter-final victory against Algeria.



His performance, which helped Nigeria secure a third-place finish, earned him goal recognition as one of the top five in the tournament.

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In a chat with Estadio Deportivo, Adams, who expressed regret that the Super Eagles failed to win the tournament, however, praised his club for their massive support during and after the tournament in Morocco.



“I think my confidence was already good. But playing in the Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria was a great privilege, something I’m very grateful for.



“I was able to play every match and experience the whole thing. It’s a shame we couldn’t win the tournament, but it was a very important step in my career.



“I feel it from the club, the sporting director, and the coach. It’s very positive. I try to work hard every day, not only to fulfill my obligations to the team, but also to fulfill my own goals and objectives. Having that confidence in me is something I’m grateful for,” he said.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Sevilla 2.25 1xBet X Draw 3.37 1xBet Valencia 3.63 1xBet



