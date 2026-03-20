Why Winning Carabao Cup Is Very Important To Us —Arteta Speaks Ahead Man City Clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why it is important for his side to win Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Manchester City.

The Gunners will face Pep Guardiola’s side at Wembley Stadium, aiming to end a six-year wait for silverware.

Their last trophy was the 2020 FA Cup final, the only prize of Arteta’s reign so far, but his team could yet secure a remarkable four trophies this season.

They currently hold a nine-point lead over City in the Premier League, are in the Champions League quarter-finals, and an FA Cup semi-final spot beckons with a last-eight tie against Sky Bet Championship side Southampton in two weeks.

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Looking ahead to Sunday’s showpiece, Arteta (via Independent) said: “Obviously, you can imagine how nice it would be on Sunday when you win it, and we are all together, and sharing with our fans, it will be a massive energy boost and belief for everybody, and that’s why we want it so much. And winning a trophy helps. It gives you confidence, it gives you the feeling that when it comes to that moment, you can do it.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Sporting Lisbon 4.67 1xBet X Draw 3.88 1xBet Arsenal 1.84 1xBet

Arteta expressed confidence in his team to emerge winners against City.

“I’m really prepared and confident that we’re going to make it happen,” he said.

“When it comes to the crucial moments and when it comes to the moment to attack a trophy, take it and bring it home, that’s when you need to step up and make a difference.

“That’s why we are all very excited because we know what is at stake, and now it’s about the next step, the next game, and the fact that we are at the end of March and we are in four competitions tells a lot about the team.

“It’s one of the defining moments because at the end it’s whether you win the trophy or not. We need to prove that point. That’s clear. And that has to be done on the pitch.”



