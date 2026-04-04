NPFL: Plateau United To Host Ikorodu City In Lafia

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, has approved the Lafia City Stadium as venue for the matchday 33 encounter between Plateau United and Ikorodu City, reports Competesports.com.

The encounter was moved to Lafia due to the recent security unrest in Jos.

Plateau United are however expected to return to the New Jos Stadium for their next home game.

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The fixture with Ikorodu City will hold in Lafia next week Monday.

Plateau United are currently ninth on the NPFL table, with 43 points from 32 matches.

Ikorodu City, who are pushing for a historic maiden NPFL title, sit third with 52 points from the same number of games.



