Trabzonspor Legend: Onauchu Must Crown His Goal Scoring Feat With Turkish League Title

Trabzonspor legend Necmi Perekli believes Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu’s goal-scoring form for the club will be more appreciated if he leads the club to win the Turkish League title.



He made this known ahead of today’s league clash against Galatasaray at Papara Park, in what is expected to be a mouth-watering encounter.



The hosts sit third in the table on 60 points from 27 matches and arrive in red-hot form, having won their last five league games on the bounce.



The driving force behind that run has been Paul Onuachu, who leads the Super Lig Golden Boot race with 21 league goals and has found the net in seven consecutive league matches.

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Across all competitions, the Nigerian striker has scored in nine successive games, a quite astonishing sequence that has propelled Trabzonspor firmly into the title conversation.



Speaking with Haber TS, Perekli stated that it will be an individual achievement for Onuachu if he fails to lead Trabzonspor to glory.



“He makes good use of his height and utilizes crosses from the wings effectively. He will continue to score goals with the help of players who are compatible with him.



“Being the top scorer needs to be crowned with a championship title. Otherwise, it remains an individual achievement. I think he will score in this match.”



