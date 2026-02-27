Bundesliga Pass Launches In Kenya; Nigeria Rollout Next After South Africa Success

Bundesliga Pass – the direct-to-consumer offering from the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga – is now available in Kenya following a successful rollout in South Africa last year, which provided millions of football fans with another avenue to watch the Bundesliga live.

Furthermore, a launch in Nigeria as the next key territory across Sub-Saharan Africa will follow very soon.

Bundesliga Pass Expansion Strengthens African Footprint

The latest developments follow the initial release of Bundesliga Pass in South Africa, where the D2C streaming service has become a key element of a multi-faceted engagement strategy. Alongside a partnership with leading public broadcaster SABC, the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga works directly with local football stakeholders such as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the South African Football Association (SAFA) to promote the development of football across the country.

These initiatives include organising friendlies and training camps in South Africa, youth development projects, as well as content and fan-engagement programmes.

Driven by the newly opened Bundesliga International office in Johannesburg, this strategy has seen the Bundesliga become the fastest-growing league in South Africa in terms of interest, followership and consumption.

Partnership With Leading African Telecom Giants

Working alongside Africa’s leading mobile network operators – Vodacom (South Africa), Safaricom (Kenya) and MTN (Nigeria) – as well as mobile payment and marketing specialists PM Connect, the new offering gives fans the opportunity to subscribe to Bundesliga Pass on OneFootball via all devices, whether on the move using a smartphone or at home on a desktop and TV apps.

By combining innovative and convenient payment technology such as charge-to-bill with a comprehensive co-marketing strategy across all partners, Bundesliga Pass is designed to remove barriers, making it easier than ever for fans to access world-class football.

Bundesliga Pass Delivers Live Matches And Exclusive Content

In addition to live Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 matches, Bundesliga Pass also offers a range of premium content, including match highlights, exclusive player interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and a library of in-depth features to ensure fans remain up to date throughout the season.

“The future of football in Africa is mobile,” said Peer Naubert, Chief Executive Officer of Bundesliga International.

“With mobile data traffic in Sub-Saharan Africa growing faster than anywhere else globally, and smartphone data usage forecast to nearly triple by 2030, we identified South Africa as a mobile-first, football-passionate market last year and became the first league with a direct-to-consumer offering.

“South Africa demonstrated how strongly fans respond when you give them more ways to connect with the Bundesliga. Kenya and Nigeria represent the next step – scaling that approach with strong partners and bringing ‘Football As It’s Meant To Be’ closer to fans across the continent.”

Bundesliga Pass Showcases Strong African Player Presence

The Bundesliga has a rich history of African players, with some of the continent’s most notable names excelling in Germany. Alongside Bundesliga legends such as Jay-Jay Okocha, Anthony Yeboah, Sammy Kuffour and Delron Buckley, African stars continue to shape German football.

Current African national team players making an impact include Serhou Guirassy at Borussia Dortmund, Edmond Tapsoba at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and AFCON 2025 winner Nicolas Jackson at FC Bayern Munich.

Bundesliga Pass subscribers in South Africa can also follow the journey of South African international Ime Okon at Bundesliga 2 club Hannover 96 as he continues to make his mark in German football.



