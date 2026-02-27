UCL Draw: Osimhen Set For Liverpool Clash, Lookman Up Against Tottenham Hotspur

Victor Osimhen’s Galatasaray will face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League League Round of 16, reports Completesports.com.

The draw took place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

Galatasaray will meet the Premier League giants again this season after a 1-0 victory in September.

Osimhen has impressed in the Champions League this season, with seven goals, and two assists.

Ademola Lookman’s Atletico Madrid will battle another Premier League club, Tottenham Hotspur for a place in the quarter-finals.

Atletico, and Tottenham last met in 1963 in the UEFA European Cup Winners’ Cup.

Nathan Tella’s Bayer Leverkusen will take on Arsenal.

The Gunners are unbeaten in the competition this season.

Holders Paris Saint-Germain will be up against Chelsea.

Chelsea defeated the Ligue 1 giants 3-0 in the Club World Cup final in July in the USA.

Multiple champions Real Madrid will face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

The two clubs have been drawn in the Champions League knockouts for a fifth consecutive season.

Full Fixtures

Real Madrid Vs Man City

PSG vs Chelsea

Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Newcastle vs Barcelona

Athletico Madrid vs Tottenham

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich

Leverkusen vs Arsenal

Bodo /Glimit vs Sporting CP

By Adeboye Amosu



