Adams: Ndidi Did An Amazing Job As Captain At AFCON 2025

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has described Wilfred Ndidi’s leadership at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as an amazing experience.



Adams, who netted two goals at the competition, made this known in an interview on Sporty TV.



“Wilfred did an amazing job as captain, on the pitch and off the pitch.

“Victor Osimhen as well, he is the second captain, and Moses Simon as well,” Adams told Sporty TV.



Recall that the Nigerian international was made Super Eagles captain after the retirement of William Troost-Ekong a few weeks before the tournament in Morocco.



Interestingly, Ndidi was also named Besiktas vice-captain moments after he joined as a free agent from Leicester City last summer.



