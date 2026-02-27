Arokodare Cleared To Face Aston Villa After Racist Abuse Ordeal

Tolu Arokodare has been cleared to feature in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Premier League clash with Aston Villa, reports Completesports.com.

The Old Gold will welcome Unai Emery’s side to the Molineux on Friday night (today).

Arokodare was subjected to racial abuse after missing a penalty in Wolves’ 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park last weekend.

Wolves head coach Rob Edwards confirmed that the Nigeria international has recovered from the incident.

“He was upset and angered by it, understandably so,” Edwards said ahead of tonight’s fixture.

“We have supported him, and we have had a few individual chats with him. We have spoken about it as a group to make sure we get around him and support him as well.”

The 25-year-old arrived the Molineux from Belgian Pro League outfit, KRC Genk last summer.

The striker has scored twice in 18 appearances for Wolves.

By Adeboye Amosu



