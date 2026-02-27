UEL Play-off: Aina Gets Very Good Rating In Forest’s Defeat To Fenerbahce

Nigeria international Ola Aina got a very good rating despite Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 home defeat to Fenerbahce, in the Europa League semi-final playoff on Thursday.

Aina was named among the substitutes for the reverse fixture before coming on in the 46th minute with Forest down 2-0.

The former Chelsea star then provided the assist for Callum Hudson-Odoi to make it 2-1.

Forest came out tops over two legs as they went through on a 4-2 aggregate win.

Following his superb display Nottinghamshire Live rated Aina 7.5/10.

The media outfit wrote :”Ola Aina (for Murillo, 46mins): A terrific ball from the right to set up Hudson-Odoi. Forest needed that. Exactly the impact required from the substitutes.”

Aina missed the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco due to injury he suffered during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

By James Agberebi




