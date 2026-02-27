Europa League: Ex-Leeds Striker Lauds Aina’s Contribution In Hudson-Odoi’s Goal Vs Fenerbahce

Former Leeds United striker Lucy Ward has praised Super Eagles defender Ola Aina’s contribution in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 loss to Fenerbahçe in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League second-leg playoff.



Recall that the Nigerian international came on as a second-half substitute and provided the brilliant assist that set up Callum Hudson-Odoi to hammer home his first European goal of the season into the far corner.



In a chat with TNT Sports, via BBC, Ward, who praised the Super Eagles star’s impressive performance, stated that Aina’s swinging cross proved vital for Forest.

“That is exactly what Forest needed. All of a sudden, everything changes.



“Ola Aina has put a few really good balls in to the box and he did very well there. That first touch from Hudson-Odoi is brilliant, and what a finish as well.”



