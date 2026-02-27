NFF Confirms Okonkwo’s International Switch Not Yet Finalised

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwon is yet finalise his international switch from England to Nigeria, Completesports.com reports.

Okonkwo, 24, was born in England to Nigerian parents.

The former Arsenal shot stopper has represented England at U-16, U-17, and U-18 levels.

In December 2025, it was reported that Okonkwo had been approved by the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria.

The Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) Head of International Competitions, Dayo Enebi however stated that the process is not yet complete.

“The process is still ongoing and has not been completed yet,” Enebi told Footy-Africa.

“Okonkwo is one we are looking at, but as of today, his international switch has not been concluded.”

He has made 35 appearances for Wrexham in the Sky Bet Championship this season, keeping nine clean sheets.

By Adeboye Amosu



