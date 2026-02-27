Chelle Must Be Committed To Eagles’ Job –Ex-International

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo has advised Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to show some element of commitment with the senior national team job.



Chelle, who guided the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, has reportedly attracted attention from both clubs and countries.



However, in a chat with Completesports.com, Ekpo stated that Chelle has clearly justified the confidence placed in him since his appointment and deserves the opportunity to continue building a competitive Super Eagles side without distractions.

“Chelle has a job with the Super Eagles, and he must be committed to it considering the fact that he still has a contract with the NFF.



“At this point. I was expecting him to consolidate on his achievement with the senior national team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and not allow himself to be distracted unnecessarily.



“I am very confident that Chelle will remain as Eagles head coach, but he also must show lots of commitment. The 2027 AFCON qualifiers are just around the corner, and it will be ideal for him to show total concentration.”



