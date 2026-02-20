Bundesliga: Nigerian Forward Not Ready For Debut — Augsburg Boss Baum

Augsburg head coach Manuel Baum has said Nigerian striker Uchenna Ogundu is not ready to make his debut for the club, reports Completesports.com.

Ogundu make the switch to Augsburg from Turkish Super Lig club, Alanyaspor during the winter transfer window.

The 19-year-old is however yet to make an appearance for Die Fuggerstädter.

The youngster was not included in the matchday squad against Mainz 05 and FC Heidenheim.

Baum On Ogundu

Baum said he is still waiting for the right moment to play to play Ogundu.

“He’s already had a few German lessons, greets me with ‘Servus’ and is very well integrated,” Baum told the club’s official website.

“You can see his strength and his pace in training. But we have to wait for the right moments to use young players like him.”

By Adeboye Amosu



