Oshoala’s Omission From Cameroon Friendlies Indication To Miss WAFCON’26?

The Super Falcons are set to face the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a two-legged friendly match in Yaounde, Cameroon as part of their preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Right before the clash, coach Justine Madugu released his squad list with a notable name, Asisat Oshoala excluded from the team.

This week on Complete Sports update, focus will be on the exclusion of Oshoala, the reason behind it and if the Al Hilal forward will make it to the WAFCON in South Africa.

Topics Discussed in Video;

* The Super Falcons Prepare For 2026 WAFCON With A Two-Legged Friendly Matches Against Cameroon

* Oshoala Omitted From Super Falcons’ Squad To Face Cameroon

* New Faces Join Justin Madugu’s Side For The Clash With The Indomitable Lionesses

