‘I’m Excited’ — Okobi Elated With Super Falcons’ Return After Maternity Break

Ottawa Rapid midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene has expressed her delight after earning a recall to the Super Falcons.

Okobi was a surprise inclusion in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming friendlies against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

The 32-year-old last featured for the Super Falcons at the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Levante star also took a break from football due to pregnancy and childbirth.

Okobi Excited With Super Falcons Chance

Okobi said she is grateful for the opportunity to represent the country again.

“I’m excited, and happy to be back in the team again. I’m grateful, and honoured. I can’t talk about my expectations at the moment . The way I do things is to take one step at a time,” she told the Super Falcons media.

“I have seen a lot of messages, criticism on the social media which I don’t to care about . I know what I did, and what has happened to me since child birth. It’s a blessing and not a curse.”

By Adeboye Amosu




