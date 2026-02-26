UCL: Galatasaray Boss Commends Osimhen For Decisive Role In Juventus Triumph

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has lauded Victor Osimhen for helping the Yellow and Reds secure a place in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, reports Completeports.com.

The Turkish Super Lig champions won the playoffs tie 7-5 on aggregate.

Osimhen played a crucial role in Galatasaray’s first leg victory, providing two assists.

The Nigeria international netted once on Wednesday night, and was named Man of the Match.

The 27-year-old has so far registered seven goals, and two assists in the Champions League this season.

Buruk Hails Osimhen

‘At halftime, we talked about the need for more teamwork and confidence in the players. Relying on long balls to protect the score and avoiding responsibility wasn’t the right approach,” Buruk was quoted by the club’s official website.

“I was expecting a better performance in the second half, but the opposite happened. Despite this, I told Victor Osimhen to stay calm, that the opportunity would come. And indeed, that opportunity came, he scored, and became one of the players who changed the course of the match. He deserved it; I congratulated him.”

By Adeboye Amosu



