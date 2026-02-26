UCL Playoff: A Centre-Forward’s Finish –Townsend Reacts To Osimhen’s Goal Vs Juventus

Former England international Andy Townsend has rated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen’s goal against Juventus in Wednesday’s Champions League second-leg playoff as a striker’s finish.



Recall that the Nigerian international netted the crucial goal in the first half’s extra time as he fired in a low effort after being picked out by Yilmaz to put the visitors back ahead in an enthralling tie.



Speaking with the Champions League world feed, Townsend described Osimhen’s goal as a striker’s finish that brought Galatasaray out of jail.

“As soon as it arrives on that side, on his right foot, you know that he won’t hesitate in getting that shot away and certainly hit the target.



“Great run, he peels off. Gatti’s outstretched leg not doing enough and he fires this one past Mattia Perin. It does go through the goalkeeper’s legs, but it is a centre-forward’s finish.



“A proper finish there from Victor Osimhen and he really has brought his team out of jail.”



