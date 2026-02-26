Osimhen Sets Historic Champions League Mark At Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen etched his name in history by becoming Galatasaray’s all-time leading foreign top scorer in European competitions on Wednesday night, reports Completesports.com.

Galatasaray lost 3-2 to Juventus in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League playoff contest, but advanced to the Round of 16 7-5 on aggregate.

Osimhen netted the Turkish Super Lig champions first goal of the thrilling contest.

It was the Nigeria international’s seventh goal in the competition this season.

The 27-year-old has now scored 13 goals in European competitions for the Yellow and Reds.

Osimhen surpassed the record (12) previously held by former Czech international Milan Baros.

He is currently the fourth top scorer in the competition this season alongside Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland.

By Adeboye Amosu




