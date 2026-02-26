UCL Play-off: Osimhen Gets Highest Rating In Juventus vs Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen got the highest rating among Galatasaray players following their UEFA Champions League second leg playoff clash in Turin in Wednesday.

Galatasaray progressed into the round of 16 despite losing 3-2 against Juventus, going through on a 7-5 aggregate win.

Osimhen began the fightback as he pulled a goal back for Galatasaray after Juventus raced to a 3-0 lead to erase the 5-2 first leg deficit.

As compiled by Football Italia, following his impressive performance Osimhen was rated seven which is the highest for Galatasaray players.

Osimhen and Baris Yilmaz scored in extra time as Galatasaray held off a stirring fightback from 10-man Juventus to reach the last 16 of the Champions League, BBC Sport reports.

The Italians had threatened to become only the fourth club to progress after losing the first leg of a knockout tie in the competition by three or more goals when Weston McKennie headed in with eight minutes left to level the tie at 5-5 on aggregate.

Trailing 5-2 from the first encounter in Istanbul, Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli started the recovery, stroking in a first-half penalty after Lucas Torreira had fouled Khephren Thuram.

And after having Juan Cabal sent off in the first leg, another dismissal followed for the Italian side in the 49th minute.

This time it was for English centre-back Lloyd Kelly, who had a second yellow card upgraded to a straight red in controversial circumstances after he caught Yilmaz on the back of the Achilles when landing following an aerial clash.

The decision was made after a video assistant referee (VAR) check and looked to have derailed the home side’s chances, but amazingly they responded superbly despite being down to 10 men.

Federico Gatti tapped in Pierre Kalulu’s 70th-minute cross to provide renewed hope and the Allianz Stadium erupted in joy when American midfielder McKennie restored parity from close range.

However, after Edon Zhegrova shot wastefully wide, the hosts tired in extra time and Osimhen fired in a low effort after being picked out by Yilmaz to put the visitors back ahead in an enthralling tie.

And with just a minute left, Yilmaz put the contest beyond doubt following another break and composed finish past home goalkeeper Mattia Perin.



