UCL: Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City Potential Round Of 16 Opponents Unveiled

Sixteen teams will discover their opponents in the Champions League knockout draw on Friday, BBC Sport reports.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were already in the hat, with Newcastle joining them in the last 16 after a 9-3 aggregate win over Qarabag in the play-off round.

The eight winners of the two-legged knockout phase play-offs join the top eight sides from the league-phase table in the draw.

Clubs already know who the opponents they could face in the Champions League last 16.

Top seeds Arsenal will be drawn against Bayer Leverkusen or Atalanta.

Liverpool and Tottenham, who finished third and fourth respectively in the league phase, will meet either Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray or Juventus.

Manchester City will be drawn against one of Bodo/Glimt, Real Madrid or Benfica, Chelsea will take on either Newcastle, Monaco or Paris St-Germain and Newcastle will face either Chelsea or Barcelona.

Friday’s draw will also allocate a side of the bracket for all teams, meaning they will know who they could potentially meet in the quarter-final, semi-final and final.

Last-16 first legs will take place on either 10 or 11 March, with the reverse fixture scheduled for 17-18 March.

The Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary will host the 2025-26 final on 30 May.



