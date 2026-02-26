Cameroon Vs Nigeria: Super Falcons Camp Swells With 15 Players

Four more players have arrived the Super Falcons camp ahead of the friendlies against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

The latest arrivals are; Rinsola Babajide, Shukurat Oladipo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Kafayat Shittu.

The camp opened in Yaoundé on Wednesday with 11 players.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Oluwatosin Demehin, Christy Ucheibe, Monday Gift, and Ngozi Okobi -Okeoghene were among the early arrivals in camp.

More players are expected in camp on Thursday.

The Super Falcons will continue their preparation with another training session at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé on Thursday night (today).

Cameroon and Nigeria will clash in the first friendly on Saturday, with second encounter slated for next week Tuesday.

Players In Camp

Rasheedat Ajibade, Oluwatosin Demehin, Christy Ucheibe, Monday Gift, Ngozi Okobi -Okeoghene, Ogbonna Glory, Christopher Precious, Omewa Joy, Onyenezide Esther, Oloko Fatima, Nkwocha Favour, Rinsola Babajide, Shukurat Oladipo, Folashade Ijamilusi, Kafayat Shittu.

By Adeboye Amosu



