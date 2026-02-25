Ajibade, Demehin, Nine Others Arrive Super Falcons’ Yaoundé Camp For Cameroon Friendlies

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Oluwatosin Demehin, Christy Ucheibe, Monday Gift, and Ngozi Okobi -Okeoghene have all arrived the team’s camp in Yaoundé ahead of the friendlies against Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Other early arrivals in camp are; Ogbonna Glory, Christopher Precious, Omewa Joy, Onyenezide Esther, Oloko Fatima, and Nkwocha Favour.

14 more players are still being expected in camp.

Justine Madugu’s side will observe their first training session later tonight.

The Super Falcons will face the Indomitable Lionesses in the first friendly in Yaoundé on Saturday.

Both teams will clash again in the second friendly next week Tuesday.

They are using the friendlies as part of their preparations for the upcoming 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons are drawn in Group C with Malawi, Zambia, and Egypt.

Cameroon have been placed in Group D alongside Cape Verde, Ghana, and Mali.

By Adeboye Amosu



