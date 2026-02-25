‘That’s A Lack Of Confidence’ –Adebayor Faults Arokodare’s Penalty Miss Vs Crystal Palace

Former Manchester City striker Emmanuel Adebayor has blamed Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare’s lack of confidence for his penalty miss against Crystal Palace at the weekend.



Arokodare joined Wolves in the summer in a highly celebrated transfer move, but a return of two goals, with the club sitting last in the EPL table, has put the bulky striker under pressure.



He had a chance to increase his goal tally and possibly secure a rare Wolves win against an off-form Crystal Palace, but his penalty was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Dean Henderson, leading to racist messages on his social media account by fans after Palace secured an unlikely victory with a late goal.

Reacting to the development, Adebayor, who was speaking as a Premier League pundit, believed the Nigerian international lacked the confidence to convert the penalty.



“When you’re in front of the defender, the only thing he can do is either foul you or leave you to finish the ball,” Adebayor said.



“Tolu’s lack of confidence, he doesn’t know what he’s doing. That’s a big lack of confidence.



“You can’t take a penalty like that in this kind of game.”



