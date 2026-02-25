EXCLUSIVE: Monday Eguavoen Opens Up On Career-Ending Knee Injur, Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup Anxiety And More

Monday Eguavoen, former Nigeria defender and elder brother of Augustine Eguavoen, has exclusively narrated to Completesports.com how an improperly managed knee injury cut short his promising career and denied him a place at the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations.

The ex-international also spoke candidly about Nigeria’s uncertain path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, blaming poor qualification performances for the country’s current predicament.

Monday Eguavoen: The Knee Injury That Ruined A Promising Career

“It was during the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification series,” Monday Eguavoen began.

“In one of the qualifiers against Senegal in Lagos, I sustained a knee injury and was taken to the Nigeria Institute for Sports (NIS) Medical Centre in Lagos. Chief Adegboyega Onigbinde was the Nigeria coach at that time.

“That was all. I don’t think it was properly treated and I still live with it till today. If you watch the way I walk, you’ll notice it. That was how I missed the Nations Cup tournament in Ivory Coast. Ultimately, my football career ended.”

Monday Eguavoen Reflects On Short-Lived National Team Dream

Monday Eguavoen recalled that his national team career had just begun to blossom before the unfortunate setback.

“After the Libya 1982 Nations Cup, my national team career started. But sadly, just as it was about to blossom, the injury came and the light went off.

“It was sad, but yes, I know I could still have stopped playing football, with or without the injury.”

Monday Eguavoen belonged to a generation of Nigerian players who played for passion rather than financial reward.

They neither featured in Europe nor received commensurate financial benefits for their dedication to the game, yet they laid the foundation for the massive following football enjoys in Nigeria today.

Monday Eguavoen Speaks On 2026 World Cup Play-Off Uncertainty

Now the Assistant Coach of Abia Comets FC in the Nigeria National League (NNL), Eguavoen spoke on the sidelines of Sunday’s Conference A clash between Heartland FC and Abia Comets at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, where the hosts came from behind to win 2–1.

Turning to Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup situation — to be hosted by Mexico, United States and Canada — Eguavoen expressed concern over the delayed decision regarding the intercontinental play-off involving Nigeria and DR Congo.

The uncertainty followed Nigeria’s protest to FIFA over the alleged fielding of ineligible players by DR Congo. With the March date for the intercontinental showdown fast approaching, FIFA is yet to deliver its verdict.

“FIFA holds the yam and the knife as well,” Eguavoen said. “Whomever they want to cut to, they do, no matter the size.

“The intercontinental play-off is just weeks away. February is almost over and we are heading into March. What the delay is about, I do not know. But like I said, they hold the yam and the knife. The decision is theirs to take — when and how to do so is also theirs.”

Nigeria’s ‘Fire Brigade Approach’ To Blame — Eguavoen

The former defender admitted that Nigeria contributed to its own predicament during the qualification series.

“But come to think of it, were we really serious during the qualifiers? We were busy throwing away points we shouldn’t have. If we had been serious, we wouldn’t be embarking on this race against time now.

“We love a fire-brigade approach and that’s what put us in this mess — that as a ‘giant of Africa’, we now find ourselves rubbing shoulders with teams that should have been afraid of us from the beginning.

“It’s pathetically sad that we missed the previous World Cup finals in 2022 and are still not sure of the 2026 edition. The blame cuts across. As a patriotic Nigerian, I just hope and pray that the FIFA decision favours us. But if not, missing back-to-back World Cup finals would amount to self-inflicted injury.”

Family, Privacy And The Next Generation

Asked whether any of his children would follow in his football footsteps, Monday Eguavoen maintained a cautious stance.

“I don’t like bringing my family into the public space. However, it’s for them to decide what they want to become in life. Mine is to support and encourage them,” he said.

“There is one showing interest. Will he continue? I don’t know. It’s his life and his future — the choice is in his hands. Whatever he decides is fine by me.”

