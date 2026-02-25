Moraes: Moffi Needs More Time To Adapt To Porto’s Style Of Play

Former Brazil international Bruno Moraes has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi needs more time to adapt to Porto’s style of play.



Recall that Moffi joined the Portuguese club in the January transfer window from Nice and has yet to register a goal.



Speaking with Desporto ao Minuto, Moraes stated that it’s a matter of time before the Nigerian international will start scoring goals.

“FC Porto hasn’t been as effective as usual and as the fans like to see, but the truth is that they have defended very well, they have balanced the game.



“Even by scoring just one goal sometimes in a game, they manage to get their points in the same way as if they had scored more goals.



“I think the goals will return, especially now that players like Deniz Gul and Moffi have more opportunities to integrate into the team, but they need some time to make the most of it. Sometimes it happens quickly, but other times it takes longer.”



