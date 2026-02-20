Super Eagles To Face Iran, Jordan In Four-Nation Tournament

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will feature in a four-Nation Invitational Tournament in Amman, capital of Jordan next month.

Hosts Jordan, Iran, and Costa Rica are the other countries that will participate in the tournament.

The three-time African champions will face Iran in their first game at the 17,000-capacity Amman International Stadium, on Friday, 27 March 2026.

Read Also:Okobi Celebrates Super Falcons’ Return For Cameroon Friendlies

Hosts Jordan will take on Costa Rica at the 62,000-capacity King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, also in Amman same day.

On Tuesday, 31 March, hosts Jordan will take on the Super Eagles at the Amman International Stadium, while Costa Rica will confront Iran at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Organisers will announce the time-schedule for the four matches in a few days.



