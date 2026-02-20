Lawal: Lookman Will Score More Goals For Atletico Madrid

Former Nigerian international Garba Lawal says he’s confident Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman will score more goals for Atletico Madrid before the end of the season in Spain.



Recall that Lookman has scored three goals for the club since joining the team this January window from Atalanta.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Lawal stated that it will be difficult for defenders to stop the Nigerian international.

“Ademola Lookman is wonder boy and Hes a great player and we can see how he quickly settled in t Athletico,” Lawal told Footy-Africa.



“He played a great against Club Brugge. He linked well and combined with his teammates. Once he understands how they fully, I think he’s going to be difficult to stop.



“He’s smart to have left Atalanta at this point. He’s at the right age and the period of his career and to play for a big club like this in the competition like Champions league is great. He’ll definitely scorer more goals before the end of the season.”



