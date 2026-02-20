Turkey: Onuachu Wins Goal Of The Week Award

Paul Onuachu has been named winner of the Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Week, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu won the award for his superb header in Trabzonspor’s 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahce last weekend.

The Nigeria international has won a number individual accolades this season.

The 31-year-old won the Turkish Super Lig Goal of the Month awards in August, and September.

Onuachu was also named Turkish Super Lig Player of the Month for October.

The striker is currently the leading scorer in the league with 16 goals from 19 games.

Trabzonspor will travel to Gaziantep for their next league game on Sunday.



