‘They Pushed Us’ — MOTM Osimhen Admits Juventus Made It Tough For Galatasaray

Victor Osimhen has reflected on Galatasaray’s performance against Juventus, Completesports.com reports.

Okan Buruk’s side fell 3-2 to the Old Lady on the night, but scale through 7-5 on aggregate.

Osimhen, who was named Man of the Match scored Galatasaray’s first goal of the game.

The Nigeria international admitted that Juventus pushed his team hard in the keenly contested encounter.

The forward further said Juventus deserved the win, but Galatasaray deserved to advance to the next Round of 16.

Osimhen Reflects On Difficult Night

” This match was disappointing from the start. Congratulations to Juventus, they really pushed us hard,” Osimhen was quoted by the club’s official website.

We knew this was a tough pitch. Even with 10 men, they pushed hard and scored two goals. I’m happy with my goal and what I did.

“We know we have a lot to work on. Juventus deserved to win, but we deserved to advance to the next round .”

Massive Away Support

Osimhen also recognised the impact of Galatasaray supporters.

“Even in the most difficult moments, the fans were with us. Galatasaray fans deserve this happiness to the fullest,” Osimhen added.

“Even when we were behind, they never stopped supporting us. We can say that we advanced to the next round thanks to them. We will continue to work. We need their support very much. We have a long way to go, but we are sure that they will be with us every step of the way.”

By Adeboye Amosu



