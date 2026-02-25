UCL Play-off: Osimhen Scores As Galatasaray Eliminate Juventus After Extra-time

Victor Osimhen and Barış Alper Yılmaz struck in extra time as Galatasaray held off Juventus in a pulsating second leg playoff encounter on Wednesday.

Despite losing 3-2 in the reverse fixture, Galatasaray went through 7-5 on aggregate.

Juventus came from three goals down after the first leg to force an additional half-hour despite the dismissal of Lloyd Kelly three minutes after the interval, by which time Manuel Locatelli’s penalty had pulled one back.

The Bianconeri rallied though, striking again through Federico Gatti before making it 5-5 on aggregate when Weston McKennie forced the ball in moments after Kenan Yıldız had hit the post.

Jeremie Boga might even have put the Italian side ahead overall but could not convert – and that was the cue for the visitors to finally overcome tiring opponents with Osimhen pulling a goal back before Yilmaz got the second goal for the visitors.



