Super Falcons Camp Swells To 24 Ahead Cameroon Friendlies

24 players are now in the Super Falcons’ camp in Yaoundé as the African champions gear up for the friendlies against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, reports Completesports.com.

Reliable goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defenders Michelle Alozie and Osinachi Ohale as well as forward Chiwendu Ihezuo breezed into the team’s camp on Thursday night.

The quartet are expected to be part of tonight’s training session.

Two more players; Halimat Ayinde, and Chidinma Okeke are expected in camp on Friday (today).

The Super Falcons started preparations for the friendlies with a training session at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadu Ahidjo annex on Wednesday.

The two friendlies matches have been scheduled for the Military Stadium, Yaoundé on Saturday, 28 February and Tuesday, 3 March respectively.

The two teams are using the games to attain excellent form and shape ahead of their participation at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco from March 17 to April 3, 2026.

The Super Falcons will contest in Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt and debutants Malawi, with their first match coming up against Malawi on March 18 in Casablanca.

2016 runners-up Cameroon are up against Ghana, Mali and debutants Cape Verde in Group D, with their first match against Mali on March 18 in Fes.

Players In Camp

Rasheedat Ajibade, Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene, Comfort Erhabor, Fatima Oloko, Glory Ogbonna, Oluwatosin Demehin, Shukurat Oladipo, Kafayat Shittu, Christy Ucheibe, Esther Onyenezide, Precious Christopher, Jennifer Echegini, Gift Monday, Joy Omewa, Favour Nkwocha, Folashade Ijamilusi, Rinsola Babajide, Shakirat Isah,Chiamaka Nnadozie, Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Chiwendu Ihezuo

By Adeboye Amosu



