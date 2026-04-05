Nnadozie Stars As Brighton Defeat Arsenal To Reach FA Cup Semis

Chiamaka Nnadozie continued her impressive form as Brighton defeated European champions Arsenal 2-0 to reach the semi-final of the English Women’s FA Cup, reports Completesports.com.

Nnadozie made three important saves in the keenly contested encounter.

This marks her second clean sheet in the competition this season.

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The Nigeria international has also kept clean sheets in her last two league matches for Brighton.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Burnley FC 4.625 1xbet X Draw 4.165 1xbet Brighton & Hove Albion 1.789 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Brighton win Burnley has lost 6 of their last 10 home matches in the Premier League. Brighton under 2.5 goals Brighton scored less than 2.5 goals in all of the last 10 away matches. Under 3.5 goals All of the last 5 meetings hosted by Burnley against Brighton ended with less than 3.5 goals.

Madison Haley gave Brighton the lead in the 48th minute.

Brighton doubled their advantage five minutes later when Caitlin Hayes headed home from a well-delivered cross by Fran Kirby.

Nnadozie joined the Seagulls on a free transfer last summer, and will be looking to win her first silverware with the club.



