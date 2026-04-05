NPFL: Remo Stars Edge 3SC In Derby, Rivers United Stumble Against Wolves

Holders Remo Stars beat Shooting Stars 1-0 in a keenly contested South West derby in Ikenne on Sunday.

Samuel Anakwe netted the decisive goal four minutes after the break.

Anakwe beat the goalkeeper in the box after a brilliant run down the left and a dummy by Victor Mbaoma.

Remo Stars moved to 17th position on the table following the hard-earned win.

In Enugu, Rangers reclaimed top spot despite a 0-0 home draw against Barau FC.

Rivers United dropped to second position following a 2-0 defeat to Warri Wolves in Ozoro.

Igbunu Evwierhurhoma opened the scoring for Wolves from the penalty spot in the 12th minute.

Othuke Egbo scored the second on the dot of 90 minutes.

Read Also:NPFL: Ilechukwu Downplays Title Pressure On Rangers

Fourth-plaed Nasarawa United suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to Kun Khalifat FC at the Lafia City Stadium.

Stanley Otu scored the decisive goal for Kun Khalifat FC deep into stoppage time.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars recorded the biggest win of the day, thrashing Bendel Insurance 4-0.

Mustapha Jibrin, Chiedozie Okorie, Muhammad Aminu , and Bernard Ovoke were all target for the Sai Masu Gida.

In Ilorin, Kwara United defeated El-kanemi Warriors 3-0 with Junior Aimufua, Samsudeen Mohammed and Abdulsalam Abdulsalam getting the goals.

Katsina United beat Niger Tornadoes 1-0 at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.

Elijah Akanni fired home the decisive goal in the 65th minute.

Full Results

Kwara Utd 3-0 El-Kanemi

Remo Stars 1-0 3SC

Rangers 0-0 Barau

Katsina Utd 1-0 Tornadoes

Kano Pillars 4-0 Bendel Insurance

Wolves 2-0 Rivers Utd

Nasarawa Utd 0-1 Kun Khalifat

By Adeboye Amosu





