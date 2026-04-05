Ligue 1: Simon Subbed Off As Paris FC Hold Lorient

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was in action as Paris FC played out a 1-1 draw against Lorient in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 24th appearance, has netted three goals and bagged three assists this ongoing season for Paris FC.



He was later substituted in the 90th minute for Samir Chergui after an impressive display.

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Lorient took the lead in the 54th minute thanks to a brilliant goal from Dieng, to the delight of the home supporters.



However, Paris FC leveled parity in the 74th minute through Munetsi.



All efforts from both teams to score the winner proved abortive as Lorient and Paris FC shared the spoils.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris FC 3.495 1xbet X Draw 3.8 1xbet AS Monaco 2.145 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights AS Monaco over 1.5 goals AS Monaco scored more than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches. AS Monaco over 0.5 goals AS Monaco scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. BTTS Yes In 8 of the last 10 AS Monaco's away matches, both teams scored.



