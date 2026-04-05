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    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Ligue 1: Simon Subbed Off As Paris FC Hold Lorient

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Simon in action for Paris FC

    Super Eagles winger Moses Simon was in action as Paris FC played out a 1-1 draw against Lorient in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his 24th appearance, has netted three goals and bagged three assists this ongoing season for Paris FC.

    He was later substituted in the 90th minute for Samir Chergui after an impressive display.

    Read Also:Nwaiwu Elated To Help Trabzonspor Beat Galatasaray

    Lorient took the lead in the 54th minute thanks to a brilliant goal from Dieng, to the delight of the home supporters.

    However, Paris FC leveled parity in the 74th minute through Munetsi.

    All efforts from both teams to score the winner proved abortive as Lorient and Paris FC shared the spoils.


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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