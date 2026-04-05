Ligue 1: Awaziem Plays 90 Minutes In Nantes Draw Vs Metz

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem played all 90 minutes as Nantes held Metz to a goalless draw in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 22nd appearance, has scored one goal and bagged two assists this ongoing season for Nantes.



Awaziem had a solid performance, protecting the backline and preventing Metz strikers from making any dangerous threat.

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The host almost took the lead in the 63rd minute, but Habib Diallo’s header hit the top corner of the crossbar.



Ignatius Ganago could have scored the winner in the 82nd minute, only for his shot to go way wide of the goalpost.



After 90 minutes, both Metz and Nantes had to settle for one point apiece.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Olympique Marseille 1.31 1xbet X Draw 6.14 1xbet FC Metz 11.1 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Olympique Marseille -0.5 In 7 of the last 10 Ligue 1 McDonald’s away matches, FC Metz has lost by at least 1 goals. Olympique Marseille to score first FC Metz conceded first in 4 of their last 6 Ligue 1 McDonald’s away matches. Draw FC Metz has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Olympique Marseille.



