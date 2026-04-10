Chelle Must Focus On AFCON 2027, Introduce Fresh Players To Eagles –Lawal

Former Nigerian international Garba Lawal has advised the Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle to focus on introducing fresh players to the senior national team ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.



Recall that Nigeria will participate in the Unity Cup that also includes Zimbabwe, India, and Jamaica in London In May. The three-time AFCON winners will also confront Poland and Portugal in an international friendly slated for June.



These quality matches are organized to serve as preparatory ground for the Super Eagles’ rebuilding process ahead of AFCON 2027 qualifiers.



Speaking with Brila FM, Lawal urged Chelle to use the available friendly matches to integrate young players to replace the aging players in the Super Eagles.

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He also hailed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for organizing quality oppositions as friendlies for the senior national team.



“The coach (Eric Chelle) decided to bring new faces in the team which is good. We aren’t going to the World Cup, we are just preparing for the 2027 AFCON.



“It’s good we are already preparing for next year’s AFCON, those friendlies are quality matches, you can’t underestimate them.



“They are also coming up in football, there is no easy matches I believe those are four friendlies plus another two again so I think it’s a good one.



“As a coach (Eric Chelle) you start building now, since we aren’t going to the World Cup because you say you don’t have the time now you have time to call the new faces you think can improve the team.



“Some of this players are 28,29,30. Some of this players are 28,29 and 30 so if you want to build a team it’s now you should start bringing young players who are 21 and 22.”



