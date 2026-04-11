NPFL 2025/2026: Wikki Tourists Forward Mairiga Eyes Top Scorers Crown With 14 Goals

Wikki Tourists forward, Jonathan Mairiga, has exclusively told Completesports.com that his target is to win the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) top scorers’ award.

Mairiga Targets NPFL Golden Boot Glory

Mairiga, who is now on nine (9) goals, believes he is capable of overhauling the pair of Godwin Obaje of Rangers and Joseph Arumala of Ikorodu City, who have 11 goals each.

Even with only five matches before the season comes to an end, Mairiga is confident he can score five more goals in the remaining games, and bag the top scorer’s award with 14 goals.

Also Read: NPFL: Enyimba Snatch Late Draw Against Wikki Tourists In Lafia

“I believe I can win the highest goalscorers’ award,” Mairiga began when Completesports.com spoke with him on Friday afternoon.

“Yes, I’ve scored nine (9) goals, two (2) goals behind the two leaders — Godwin Obaje of Rangers and Joseph Arumala of Ikorodu City — but I believe I can score up to five goals in the remaining matches of the season.”

Mairiga Eyes Yenagoa Breakthrough Against Bayelsa United

Wikki Tourists are away to Bayelsa United in this weekend’s Matchday 34 clash at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.

The Wikki Tourists forward reckons that his final charge for the award could start this weekend in Yenagoa.

“Yes, I think it could start this weekend, by the grace of God. Nothing is impossible. We’re going to Yenagoa with the mindset of getting the three points and, hopefully, it won’t be impossible for me to score,” he said.

Season Run-In Offers Final Opportunity

With just five matches left, Mairiga understands the urgency required to close the gap on the league’s leading scorers and make a decisive impact before the curtain falls on the campaign.

By Sab Osuji



