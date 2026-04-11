NPFL: Bendel Insurance Apologise, Caution Boboye Over Referee Incident

The hierarchy of Bendel Insurance has cautioned their Head Coach, Kennedy Boboye, over the incident that overshadowed their Matchday 32 clash in Benin City, Completesports.com reports.

Bendel Insurance Condemn Coach’s Conduct, Issue Strong Warning

The club has also penned an apology letter to the leadership of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) over the incident, particularly the conduct of their experienced coach in the match, which ended 2-2.

Also Read: NPFL Hands Boboye 17-Match Ban, ₦2m Fine

“After a careful review of the circumstances surrounding the incident and the consequences therein, the management of Bendel Insurance has expressed disgust and condemned the action of Head Coach, Kennedy Boboye, and described the incident as ‘ugly and unfortunate’,” the club said in a statement made available to Completesports.com.

“The management has also cautioned Coach Kennedy Boboye and his assistants against a repeat of such action(s).

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated as Bendel Insurance FC remain a disciplined and law-abiding club not only in the country but across the continent as well.”

Club Urges Discipline As Tensions With Officials Highlighted

The club also advised its coaches, players and officials to learn from the unfortunate incident, with a view to avoiding overheated arguments with match officials during any game, home or away, as such actions will not change referees’ decisions but only aggravate punishment.

Bendel Insurance Tender Unreserved Apology To NPFL, NRA

Similarly, the elite league club has tendered unreserved apologies to the management of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) and the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) over the ugly incident which involved the club’s head coach, Kennedy Boboye, and the referees that officiated the Matchday 32 encounter between Bendel Insurance FC and Plateau United on Saturday, 28 March 2026, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Bendel Insurance To Play Behind Closed Doors After Sanctions

Meanwhile, Saturday’s Matchday 34 clash against Abia Warriors, billed for the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, will be played behind closed doors following the NPFL sanctions against the club after the incident that occurred during the Matchday 32 clash against Plateau United in Benin.

Also Read: NPFL: Bendel Insurance Keep Top-Three Target Despite Warri Wolves Stalemate — Boboye

Under the sanctions, Bendel Insurance will play three consecutive home matches behind closed doors.

“We appeal to fans and Supporters Club to stay away from the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium premises within the period, as the club is acting in compliance with the NPFL directive, which begins with the Matchday 34 tie involving Bendel Insurance FC and Abia Warriors on Saturday, 11 April 2026,” the club stated.

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By Sab Osuji



