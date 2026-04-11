Supercomputer Predicts Where Chelsea Will Finish In EPL Top Five Race

Opta’s supercomputer has cast a shadow over Chelsea’s late-season ambitions, predicting a sixth-place finish for Liam Rosenior’s side, The Chelsea Chronicle reports.

Chelsea’s grip on a top-five finish hasn’t loosened too much, but these next two games really are make-or-break for this season.

After a 3–0 defeat to Everton, the Blues sit in sixth place, trailing fifth-placed Liverpool by a point, but Aston Villa and Man United are now six and seven points ahead.

The Blues face a brutal run-in that includes home clashes with Manchester City and Manchester United, alongside a trip to face Liverpool.

What makes things even more difficult for Liam Rosenior is the fact that Enzo Fernandez’s agent has hinted that he could leave if Champions League football isn’t secured.

And Opta Supercomputer’s prediction doesn’t bode well for Chelsea.

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Opta have given their predictions for the finish to the Premier League season, and Liam Rosenior will be working to produce a different result.

Opta’s supercomputer predicts Chelsea are most likely to finish the campaign in sixth spot (24 per cent).

In comparison, Liverpool have a 34% chance of finishing fifth, while Man United and Aston Villa are down at 15 and nine percent, due to their strong lead.



