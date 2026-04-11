Chelsea vs Man City: Blues Aim To End Winless Streak Against City

Chelsea are set to host Manchester City in a crunch Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

The Blues are seeking a UEFA Champions League berth but an uphill task awaits them at home to City.

Teams’ Form And Recent Performances

Chelsea

Chelsea’s 2025/26 season has been far from perfect as they have found it somewhat difficult to find some form of momentum. The Blues lost each of their last four games prior to the international break including an 8-2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16.

Liam Rosenior’s side however, bounced back from this poor spell with a 7-0 thrashing of League One outfit, Port Vale in the quarter final of the FA Cup.

Jorrel Hato, Joao Pedro, Tosin Adarabioyo, Andre Santos, Estevao, and Alejandro Garnacho were all on the scoresheet for Chelsea as they set a semi-final tie with Leeds United at the Wembley Stadium.

Man City

Following a three-match winless run which included a 5-1 aggregate loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League, City look to have found form in the final dash of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola led his side to a 2-0 victory over Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final just before the international break and then followed that up with a resounding 4-0 win in the FA Cup quarter final against Liverpool.

Erling Haaland netted a hat-trick in the drubbing of the Reds which suggested the Norwegian has found his scoring boot having scored just one goal in his last nine appearances for City across all competitions.

City are still very much on Arsenal’s heels in the hunt for the Premier League title and the clash against Chelsea could make or mar their chances of keeping up with the Gunners.

Head-To-Head Statistics

Chelsea and Man City have met on 174 occasions with the Blues taking a slight lead with 67 victories to the Cityzens’ 66 while 41 matches have ended in draws.

Guardiola’s side are currently on a 12-match unbeaten run against Chelsea winning nine.

In fact, the last time Chelsea defeated City was in the 2021 Champions League final when Kai Havertz scored the only goal to hand the west-London club their second UCL title.

Key Players Analysis

Chelsea

Joao Pedro

Pedro has been hugely successful since trading Brighton and Hove Albion for Chelsea last summer having scored 19 goals and provided nine assists. The 24-year-old has been in scintillating form since the turn of the year netting 12 goals within this period.

The Brazilian is a prolific goal scorer who can operate from a central role or drift wider, utilizing his quick movement and dribbling ability.

Cole Palmer

Palmer has given Chelsea a huge boost since his return from injury. The England international has scored 10 goals and provided three assists across all competition.

Palmer is a left-footed playmaker and versatile attacker known for his composure, exceptional vision and accurate through balls with a keen eye for goals.

Man City

Erling Haaland

Haaland has been City’s standout performer this season. The 25-year-old has registered 33 goals and seven assists in all competitions including a hat-trick against Liverpool last weekend.

The Norwegian is a unique goalscorer with blistering pace, elite off-the-ball movement and clinical, powerful finishing. He has four goals and two assists in seven appearances against the Blues.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Chelsea FC 3.19 1xbet X Draw 3.96 1xbet Manchester City 2.225 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City under 2.5 goals Manchester City scored less than 2.5 goals in the Premier League in 12 of the last 15 matches. Chelsea over 0.5 goals Chelsea scored more than 0.5 goals in the Premier League in 13 of the last 15 matches. Manchester City to score first Manchester City scored first in 12 of their last 15 matches.

Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo is a dynamic, powerful, and versatile forward known for his high-volume shooting, explosive dribbling, and intense work rate.

Also Read: Supercomputer Predicts Where Chelsea Will Finish In EPL Top Five Race

The Ghana international has been a revelation for City since his arrival in the January transfer window having netted eight goals and provided three assists.

Team News

Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez will not feature in this encounter following a two-match ban the club imposed on him for commenting that he would be open to joining Real Madrid in the summer during the international break.

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen could be back in the matchday squad to face City having been missing since March after needing a minor surgery on an injury along with Benoit Badiashile, who has missed the last couple of games through illness.

Former City academy star Jamie Gittens will also miss this weekend’s game having suffered a hamstring injury at the start of February same as Reece James, who is currently hamstrung.

Trevoh Chalobah, who was carried off on a stretcher in the defeat to Paris Saint-Germain could see this game come too soon as head coach Liam Rosenior claimed he is ‘working really hard’ to make a comeback.

Levi Colwill ‘still has a few hurdles to clear’ after being seen training following a cruciate ligament tear earlier in the season.

Man City

Guardiola claims Ruben Dias is closer to return but is ruled out of the clash having been sidelined in the last two matches through a hamstring injury.

Following a calf problem which he picked up on international duty with England, John Stones could be back for the game.

Josko Gvardiol is still on the treatment table and won’t return until later this month.

Haaland is set to lead the line for City with Semenyo and Doku on either side of him after producing a stellar performance last week.

Possible Starting Line-ups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1):

Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Tosin, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Estevao, Palmer, Neto; Pedro

Man City (4-2-3-1):

Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

By Habeeb Kuranga



