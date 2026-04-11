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    Premier League: Arsenal Suffer Shock Defeat To Bournemouth At Emirates

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Arsenal suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

    The Gunners miss the chance to go 12 points clear at the top of the table following the defeat.

    Bournemouth won at the Emirates for the second consecutive season.

    Junior Kroupi gave Bournemouth a deserved lead in the 17th minute.

    Read Also:Serie A: Okoye Eyes Clean Sheet Record As Udinese Face Milan

    Arsenal were awarded a penalty after Ryan Christie blocked Gabriel Magalhaes’ shot with his hand.

    Viktor Gyokeres calmly slotted the ball home to restore parity for Arsenal.

    The visitors netted the winning goal through Alex Scott 16 minutes from time.

    Manchester City have the chance to cut the lead at the top to just six points when they visit Chelsea on Sunday.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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