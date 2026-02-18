Cameroon Coach Unveils Squad For Super Falcons Friendly

Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon head coach Josephine Mike Ndoumou has listed 25 players for the double-header friendlies against African champions Super Falcons of Nigeria,reports Completesports.com.

Ndoumou named only one foreign-based professional, Lamine Mana in the squad.

Mana plays for Chinese club, Changchun Dazhong Zhuoye.

The other members of the team were selected from the Cameroon Women’s Championship and various local academies.

They have already set up camp in Mundi for the international friendlies.

The two games against Nigeria will be played on Saturday, 28 February, and Tuesday, 3 March.

Cameroon will face Ghana, Mali, and Cape Verde in Group D at the WAFCON 2026 finals.

By Adeboye Amosu



