WAFCON 2026: Super Falcons To Clash With Cameroon In Preparatory Friendlies

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will do battle with Cameroon in two friendly matches in Yaounde ahead of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations,” reports Completesports.com.

The Super Falcons and the Indomitable Lionesses will clash in Yaounde first on Saturday, 28 February, and then again on Tuesday, 3 March 2026.

It will be recalled that both countries clashed in a friendly match prior to the WAFCON 2024 finals at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta which the Super Falcons won 2-0.

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, MON said: “We have concluded everything that has to do with the two friendly matches, in conjunction with our counterpart body in Cameroon, FECAFOOT.

“Our commitment is to ensure that the Super Falcons are well-prepared to retain their WAFCON title in Morocco and qualify for next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil.”

FECAFOOT General Secretary, Isaac Mandong, said: “We are excited about the opportunity to host the Nigeria national team and to strengthen the ties between our two federations through this collaboration.”

Holders Super Falcons will face debutants Malawi, Zambia and Egypt in Group C at the WAFCON 2026 finals.

Morocco will host the competition from March 17 to April 3.

By Adeboye Amosu



