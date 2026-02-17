UCL Playoff: Oshoala Tips Real Madrid To Thrash Benfica

Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has predicted that Real Madrid will thrash Benfica in tonight’s UEFA Champions League playoff.



A huge game for Benfica, who qualified for the playoff round on the final matchday of the league phase and now face one of the competition’s most formidable opponents.



The Eagles finished 24th in the standings, securing qualification on goal difference after a dramatic 4-2 victory over Real Madrid.

Oshoala, via her official X handle, noted that Benfica won’t escape total thrashing from a Los Blancos side that will be gunning for revenge.



“The way Madrid go flog Benfica today ehn.”



The previous meeting between these two sides produced a thrilling contest, and with both teams showing attacking quality alongside defensive vulnerabilities, another open encounter could be on the cards.



