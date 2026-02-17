HNK Rijeka Complete Signing Of Flying Eagles Midfielder

Croatian side HNK Rijeka have completed the signing of Flying Eagles midfielder Simon Cletus from Mavlon FC of Lagos.



Cletu, who was part of the Flying Eagles squad that won bronze at the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, signed a three-year deal with the Croatian top-flight club.

He also captained the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria under the tutelage of Manu Garba as an SS 1 student of Palm Ville College in Lagos, and he is expected to be relevant in their U-19 team structure.



The 18-year-old is another product of Mavlon FC of Lagos who has been transferred to European clubs in recent weeks.



He joined the likes of Momoh Muntari (NK Istra of Croatia), Elisha Ephraim (CD Castellón, Spain), and Wahab Musa (Malaga CF, Spain).



