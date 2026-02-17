Crystal Palace Drop Uche From Europa Conference League Squad

Crystal Palace have axed midfielder Christantus Uche from their UEFA Europa Conference League squad.

Uche was dropped from Palace’s 24-man squad for the knockout round submitted to UEFA.

New signings Brennan Johnson, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Evann Guessand have however been added to the list.

Uche joined Oliver Glasner’s side on loan from Spanish club, Getafe on loan at the start of the season.

The 22-year-old has however struggled for regular playing time at the Selhurst Park.

The attacking midfielder has scored once in four appearances in the Conference League.

The Nigeria international won Palace’s Goal of the Month award for his superb strike against KuPS Kuopio in December.

He has made 13 league appearances for the Eagles, starting only once.

By Adeboye Amosu




